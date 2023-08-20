"It's the last piece of the puzzle" - Cody Rhodes needs to win the "big one" to finish the story, says sister Teil Runnels (Exclusive)

Teil Runnels believes her brother, Cody Rhodes, needs to win the world title in WWE to finish his story.

The American Nightmare came inches close to winning the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39 from Roman Reigns. However, he fell short after Solo Sikoa interfered and turned the tide in favor of The Tribal Chief. That said, it's only a matter of time before Cody Rhodes finds himself back in contention for a world title in WWE, be it for Reigns' Universal Title or Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Cody's sister Teil Runnels said Cody needs to win the "big one" to finish his story in WWE. She also mentioned how The American Nightmare wasn't among those to quit and that his fighting spirit would take him to his destination sooner rather than later.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

Cody Rhodes' mother also believes her son will soon become a World Champion in WWE

Not just his sister Teil, but Cody's mother, Michelle Runnels, is also confident about her son soon winning a World Championship in WWE.

She mentioned that though the 38-year-old was disappointed with how things panned out at WrestleMania 39, he was determined to accomplish his goal of reaching to the top.

"He loves it. I mean, he's still on the hunt for what he really wants. He loves being back. He's had some challenges with his injury and all of that, the disappointment of WrestleMania, but he's super focused, he's laser focused, and he's just determined that he's gonna be their champion, and I believe he will," said Michelle Runnels.

It remains to be seen when the global juggernaut puts Cody Rhodes back in the hunt for the gold that has eluded him all his career.

