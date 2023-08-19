Cody Rhodes' mother makes a prediction about her son's WWE future (Exclusive)

Michelle Runnels, the mother of Cody Rhodes, recently gave her thoughts on the possibility of her son finally winning a WWE world title.

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has made it his mission to capture Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare challenged Reigns for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in April. However, he ultimately lost the match following interference from The Bloodline.

Rhodes' mother spoke about her son's current WWE situation in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon. She also reflected on his victory against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38:

"Oh, it was great," Runnels said. "It was great. It was a real special moment. I wasn't there, Bill, because that was my granddaughter's wedding day, but we had a watch party. We watched it on TV and it was just amazing. I was really glad. I felt like he had gone home to where he should be." [1:59 – 2:23]

In Runnels' opinion, her son is destined to "finish the story" by winning a world title one day:

"He loves it. I mean, he's still on the hunt for what he really wants. He loves being back. He's had some challenges with his injury and all of that, the disappointment of WrestleMania, but he's super focused, he's laser focused, and he's just determined that he's gonna be their champion, and I believe he will." [2:38 – 3:06]

Watch the video above to hear more from Cody Rhodes' mother about his personality as a child. She also revealed why she was "really upset" with a decision the WWE star made when he was younger.

Michelle Runnels reacts to Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes

The July 17 episode of RAW took place in Cody Rhodes' hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. With his mother and sister watching on from ringside, the WrestleMania 39 main-eventer suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Michelle Runnels joked that she would have confronted Lesnar if she brought spray with her to the arena:

"I wish I'd have had my bear spray with me because I would have needed it." [4:57 – 5:02]

Regarding Cody Rhodes' championship aspirations, Runnels added that her son could target either one of WWE's male world titles following his recent win over Lesnar at SummerSlam:

"The championship – that's next. WWE, the big one. Both of them!" [5:14 – 5:21]

Rhodes appears to have set his sights on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on RAW in recent weeks. However, many fans believe he might challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again at WrestleMania 40.

In 1977, Rhodes' late father Dusty unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Championship when it was known as the WWWF Championship.

Michelle Runnels is the founder of The Dusty Rhodes Foundation. The non-profit organization aims to inspire and support youth athletes in underserved communities. You can find out more information here.

