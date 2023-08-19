Fans are convinced WWE just teased when Roman Reigns' title reign will end

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning world title holder of the last 35 years. In April, The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to continue his historic title reign. WWE recently sent Rhodes to the location of WrestleMania 40, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, prompting speculation about how the event might end.

The build-up to WrestleMania 39 revolved around Rhodes aiming to become the first member of his family to win a WWE world title. The American Nightmare was widely expected to beat Reigns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, he ultimately came up short due to interference from The Bloodline.

WWE posted a YouTube video showing Rhodes' visit to the WrestleMania 40 stadium. Based on the reaction in the comments section, fans are sure that the RAW star will "finish the story" by dethroning Reigns next year:

Fans think Cody Rhodes deserves to beat Roman Reigns

One person noted how Rhodes was standing upon the "sacred ground" where he will replace Reigns as the face of the company. Another speculated that the video upload is a clear sign that WrestleMania 40 will end with Rhodes finally beating his WrestleMania 39 opponent:

Cody Rhodes has made it his mission to become a world champion

The messages of support continued for Rhodes, with one fan comparing his storyline arc to Rocky Balboa:

The Rocky film franchise was set in Philadelphia

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6-7, 2024. If Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by then, he will likely defend his title in the show-closing match on April 7. The Head of the Table has headlined the second night of WrestleMania for the last three years.

What did Cody Rhodes say about WWE WrestleMania 40?

The video showed Cody Rhodes visiting several media outlets in Philadelphia before making his way to Lincoln Financial Field.

The former Intercontinental Champion did not comment on Roman Reigns or any other opponents. However, he did mention that WrestleMania 40 has the potential to be one of the biggest events in history:

"It's actually the first look I've got up close," Rhodes said. "I've never been here before, whereas last year I'd been to SoFi once before. It's big. It aims to be the best WrestleMania ever, so perfect spot." [2:45 – 3:00]

On August 5, Reigns and Rhodes both recorded big victories at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief retained his title against Jey Uso in the main event, while The American Nightmare defeated Brock Lesnar.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

