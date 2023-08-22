WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently disclosed that he is getting married soon to his real-life girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

While Mysterio is in an on-screen romantic relationship with his Judgment Day teammate and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, the 26-year-old has been dating his high school sweetheart Marie Juliette for almost 12 years outside of WWE. Last January, the couple also announced their engagement.

While addressing Marie Juliette's opinion on his mullet during a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik announced that he and his fiancée would tie the knot soon. He also disclosed that he had her agree to him attending their wedding with his current haircut.

"[Does Marie like the mullet?] So, Marie is a weird case because she's, she's gonna hate me for saying this, but she's obsessed with me to where she's like, 'I don't care what you do.' She's like, 'I just love you.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I appreciate that.' I'm just like, 'But be honest with me.' I was like, 'Because we're getting married pretty soon and like I'm gonna have this mullet.' And she's like, 'I don't care.' She's like, 'Have the mullet.' And I was like, 'All right. Sick.' That's how I know she's a trooper," he said. [41:18 - 41:47]

Dominik Mysterio was criticized for breaking his WWE character to send a message to Marie Juliette

Since getting paired with Rhea Ripley on-screen, Dominik Mysterio has been maintaining his heel character in almost all his interviews. Meanwhile, he regularly posts photos with his on-screen Mami on his social media.

However, Dominik recently took to Instagram to post a photo of his real-life fiancée to wish her a happy birthday. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno stated that he was not a fan of that move.

"He posted a picture with his girlfriend on his Instagram page. On the same page that has all the stuff with him and Rhea and stuff. All right, I would not have done that. So, he's like staying true to the character 100% on Instagram except today he's showing his real girlfriend. Just my advice, I would not have done that. I don't think it's necessary unless his girlfriend maybe is getting a little upset looking at her boyfriend's Instagram page and seeing Rhea Ripley and everything and she like wanted him to post something about her every once in a while. So, which could absolutely be true."

