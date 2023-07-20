Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently sent a message to the new WWE North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik is currently paired with Rhea Ripley on-screen. Meanwhile, he and Ripley are dating other people in real life. While The Eradicator is now in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews, the new North American Champion is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

Although Dominik usually posts photos and videos with Ripley on his Instagram, he recently broke character to post a picture of his real-life fiancée to wish her a happy birthday.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno commented on Dominik's Instagram post to his real-life partner, disclosing that he would not have done the same:

"Well, I'm gonna make a comment here and I hope Dominik is listening to this. I would not have done this Dominik, okay. Dominik maintains his character on social media, all right. However, like his Instagram page, he's got 709,000 followers (806,000). You know, it's all, it's him and, you know, it's all character stuff, him and Rhea Ripley backstage shots, but him and Rhea, him and Rhea, him and Rhea," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Well, (...) he posted a picture with his girlfriend on his Instagram page. On the same page that has all the stuff with him and Rhea and stuff. All right, I would not have done that. So, he's like staying true to the character 100% on Instagram except today he's showing his real girlfriend. Just my advice, I would not have done that. I don't think it's necessary unless his girlfriend maybe is getting a little upset looking at her boyfriend's Instagram page and seeing Rhea Ripley and everything and she like wanted him to post something about her every once in a while. So, which could absolutely be true." [5:27 - 6:52]

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley barely spoke before their WWE storyline

Last September, Dominik turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle. He later joined The Judgment Day and became the on-screen close associate of his teammate Rhea Ripley. Their on-screen romance is currently one of the most popular angles in WWE.

Despite having impressive chemistry on-screen, Ripley and Dominik barely spoke before working together on their storyline, as The Eradicator revealed in an interview with Michael Fairman:

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

