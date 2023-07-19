Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio winning his first singles title in WWE

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share how she feels about Dominik Mysterio winning the North American Championship on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Dirty Dom challenged Wes Lee for the title in the main event of the show. During the bout, Finn Balor tried to distract the referee so Damian Priest could hit Lee with the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Wes Lee dodged the attack and took out The Archer of Infamy with the Cardiac Kick.

Rhea Ripley, who was at ringside, blasted Wes Lee in the face with her World Women's Championship, allowing Dominik to win the match.

Following Mysterio's win, The Eradicator sent out a tweet stating that she's proud of Dominik Mysterio for winning the NXT North American Championship.

Rhea Ripley's tweet to Dominik

Dominik Mysterio is convinced that Rhea Ripley will win a men's title in the next two years

The Eradicator has had a successful career in WWE. She's shared the ring with many top stars and has held multiple titles in the company. She's currently the top female champion on RAW.

During a recent interview with Metro, her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Rhea wins a men's title in the next two years.

"Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished so much, she’s held every title in WWE and she’s only 26! I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter for time!" said Dominik.

The Judgment Day has been dominating RAW for a while now. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for each member of the group.

