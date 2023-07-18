Rhea Ripley is one of the top female stars in WWE right now, as she's had a successful career in the company. Her stablemate and on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, is convinced that she will win a men's title in the next two years.

The Eradicator is the current Women's World Champion, a title that she won at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Charlotte Flair. She's also a former SmackDown, RAW, Women's Tag Team, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Champion, making her one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time.

As a member of the Judgment Day, she isn't afraid to lay her hands on anyone. She even competed in an intergender match against Akira Tozawa on RAW last year in December.

During a recent interview with Metro, Dominik Mysterio stated that Rhea Ripley has accomplished a lot despite only being 26 years old. He added that he wouldn't be surprised if she wins a men's championship soon.

"Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished so much, she’s held every title in WWE and she’s only 26! I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter for time!" said Dominik.

Dominik Mysterio on his chemistry with Rhea Ripley

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is one of the most despised superstars in the entire company. He gets heavily booed whenever he tries to speak on the mic, and he often uses Mami as his shield.

During the same interview with Metro, Dominik spoke about how Rhea Ripley has helped him in WWE and how their on-screen chemistry is growing.

"I can’t thank her enough. I think she’s really the one that helped me come out of my turtle shell and just enjoy and have fun with them. Our chemistry’s growing week to week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other. It’s only getting better man!" said Dominik.

Rhea Ripley is expected to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship on NXT this week.

Do you think Rhea will win a men's title in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

