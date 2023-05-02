Rhea Ripley reveals a surprise about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley surprisingly revealed that she barely spoke with Dominik Mysterio before they became an on-screen WWE couple.

In mid-2022, The Judgment Day began feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The rivalry saw Ripley attacking the younger Mysterio before he later turned on his father and Edge and joined the villainous faction. The Eradicator and Dominik have since become an on-screen couple.

In a recent interview with Michael Fairman, Ripley addressed her relationship with Dominik before they worked together on the storyline. The current SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that she was unsure if the storyline would work because she and Dominik barely knew each other.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

Ripley added:

"But like watch these bonds sort of just grow and it's funny because like Dom and I we're the same age pretty much. I'm one year older than him and that's it. So, like we're very very similar and we're on the same sort of path so it's just been clicking and we're having a lot of fun." [0:39 - 1:24]

Rhea Ripley will face Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley outlasted 29 other female WWE Superstars to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Eradicator then challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Despite The Queen's efforts, she lost the title to Ripley.

On Saturday, Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time when she squares off against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The two WWE Superstars previously battled in two one-on-one matches in which they exchanged victories.

