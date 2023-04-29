32-year-old WWE star says Rhea Ripley does not "scare" her

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has claimed that she isn't afraid of Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley following tonight's SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega faced off against former WWE official Sonya Deville. Chelsea Green accompanied Deville on tonight's blue brand due to their recently formed tag team partnership.

Deville looked in control in the match's closing moments, but Vega rolled her up for the win. After the contest, Rhea Ripley showed up and drop-kicked Vega from behind.

As Deville tried to confront Mami, she hit a headbutt against Sonya Deville. Chelsea Green stood by the ring when The Eradicator shifted her attention to her. However, the 32-year-old ran away from Ripley and saved herself from the wrath of the Judgment Day member.

Despite running away towards the commentary desk, Green took to Twitter to mention that she wasn't frightened by The Nightmare's presence.

"Rhea doesn't scare me!!!!!!!!!!!" - Chelsea Green wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Finally, when The Eradicator attempted a riptide, Zelina Vega reversed into a DDT and exited the ring before Ripley could recover.

Although Ripley appears to be the favorite to win at WWE Backlash, it's encouraging to see Zelina Vega gain momentum heading into the biggest match of her career.

Do you think Green is not scared of Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes