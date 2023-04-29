Rhea Ripley find herself in trouble on SmackDown ahead of WWE Backlash match

Rhea Ripley's plan to assault Zelina Vega ahead of their WWE Backlash match backfired tonight on SmackDown.

A couple of weeks ago, Zelina Vega presented her case to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in her hometown at WWE Backlash. Adam Pearce made the match official for the show.

Tonight on the blue brand, Zelina Vega faced off against Sonya Deville. Vega managed to pick up a victory over Deville after she rolled her up.

Following the match, Ripley made her presence felt when she ambushed Vega from behind before attacking Sonya Deville as well.

As the SmackDown Women's Champion went for a riptide, Zelina Vega reversed into a DDT and escaped from the ring before Ripley could recover.

Although it looks like Ripley will likely be the winner at WWE Backlash, it's good to see Zelina Vega get some momentum into the biggest match of her life.

