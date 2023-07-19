5 Possible reasons why Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship

On the latest edition of NXT, Dominik Mysterio surprised fans by capturing the North American Championship from Wes Lee. The involvement of the other members of The Judgment Day proved pivotal in securing that victory.

The match ended when Rhea Ripley used her Women's Championship to strike Lee, leading to Dirty Dom securing the pinfall victory and the championship.

The unexpected title change in the third brand came as a surprise to many. With that being said, let's explore the five possible reasons behind Dirty Dom's shocking victory.

#5. To give Dominik Mysterio a run in NXT

Dominik Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day

For those unaware, Dominik made his main roster debut without appearing in the NXT brand. His first match took place against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. Interestingly, the young Mysterio had previously mentioned that WWE had plans to send him to the white and gold brand before joining The Judgment Day.

Holding a championship in NXT provides a logical opportunity for the company to give Dominik a run in the developmental brand. This could potentially be one of the reasons behind his victory over Wes Lee.

This experience in NXT can enhance the skills of Dominik Mysterio and contribute to his growth as a performer, ultimately benefiting his career on the main roster.

#4. To generate more nuclear heat

Dominik Mysterio is currently receiving the loudest boos in WWE

Dirty Dom is currently receiving significant heat from fans wherever he goes. The crowd vehemently opposes him to the extent that he cannot utter a single word on the mic. An unanticipated championship victory over a babyface star like Lee is likely to intensify the heat from the crowd.

This enables Dominik to further solidify his position as one of the top heels in the company. The adverse reaction from the crowd plays a crucial role in elevating Mysterio's career as a heel, contributing to him as a formidable antagonist.

#3. Increase in NXT viewership

The Judgment Day is currently assigned to RAW

Over the past few months, WWE has implemented special strategies to boost ratings by featuring superstars from RAW and SmackDown on NXT. Notable names such as Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin have already made appearances on recent NXT shows.

Including Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day in NXT can serve as an additional draw to attract more attention to the brand. The championship victory over Wes Lee will fuel their feud, as Lee may seek a rematch for the championship against the Dirty Dom.

This ongoing storyline and the involvement of The Judgment Day members in the third brand can contribute to the overall buzz and viewership of the show.

#2. Best possible way to start Dominik's singles championship career

Dominik Mysterio is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion

The last time Dominik won a championship in WWE was the tag team title alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. Following losing those titles, he turned heel and joined a villainous faction. However, before his recent championship victory over Wes Lee, Dominik had not won any singles titles in his career.

This recent triumph presents an ideal opportunity for Dominik to begin his singles championship run in the company. It will allow him to gain experience handling the pressures and responsibilities of a champion.

A successful NXT North American Champion run could pave the way for Dominik to pursue other singles championships on the main roster.

#1. To establish the dominance of The Judgment Day

Another championship in the villainous faction helps further establish their dominance in WWE. Currently, Ripley holds the Women's World Championship, and Damian possesses the MITB briefcase, which allows him to cash in at any time for a championship.

Having Dominik Mysterio as a champion now showcases the faction's excellence and the strength of its members. Additionally, Finn Balor's upcoming match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023 could potentially add to the success of the faction. If Balor manages to defeat Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship, it would solidify the faction's position and further elevate its status within the company.