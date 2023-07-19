[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio poses for the first time as new WWE champion

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio finally became a singles champion for the first time in his career under the wings of the Judgment Day faction. He left no stone unturned to relinquish his happiness in front of the camera as he posed with the North American Championship.

Former champion Wes Lee was set to face Mustafa Ali at the 2023 Great American Bash on July 30. Before that, he put his title on the line against the young Mysterio on tonight's NXT.

However, the 26-year-old emerged victorious over Lee and became the new North American Champion due to distractions by Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Following the title bout, Dominik Mysterio was backstage to shoot brand new pictures with his title. As the cameraman told young Mysterio to go for freestyle poses, he had some spontaneous weird and stylish moves.

In 2021, Dom and legendary Luchador Rey Mysterio became the first ever father-son WWE Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Judgment Day members got Dominik out of his father's shadow, turned him to the dark side, and helped him accomplish his first-ever WWE single championship.

Now the 26-year-old is set to collide with Mustafa Ali for the North American Title at Great American Bash. Only time will tell if Dom retains his championship over Ali.

