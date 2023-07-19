Dominik Mysterio wins first-ever WWE championship under controversial circumstances; Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day make sure of it

On the latest episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio collided with Wes Lee for the North American Championship in the main event of the show.

The two stars started the match with a lock-up and headlock. Lee took Dom Dom down with a dropkick, forcing the latter to retreat and recoup at ringside. After the commercial break, The Judgment Day member went for the Three Amigos, but he was unable to perform the third one. After sending his opponent into the ropes, he hit him with a 619, followed by a Michinoku Driver for a two-count.

The challenger then went for a Frog Splash, but the champion got out of the way. The two stars exchanged blows in the ring, and Dominik Mysterio dropped Wes Lee onto the mat with a vicious slam, which also got a two-count. Lee managed to fight back, and hit his opponent with multiple strikes.

He then delivered an enziguiri followed by a tornado DDT, forcing Dom to retreat again. The latter tried to run away with the North American Title, but Wes Lee took him out with a suicide dive. Finn Balor came out and distracted the referee while Damian Priest tried to hit Lee with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, Lee avoided it and took out Priest with the Cardiac Kick. Rhea Ripley hit Wes Lee in the face with her title, knocking out the champion. Dominik Mysterio then pinned Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion, thanks to The Eradicator's interference.

You can check out the clip here.

