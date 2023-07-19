Dominik Mysterio's first challenger vows to "beat his a**;" WWE dream match on the horizon

The WWE Universe saw Dominik Mysterio picking up his first single title victory over Wes Lee on the latest episode of NXT. However, his upcoming challenger Mustafa Ali has put Dirty Dom on notice and vouched to give him a beat down at the Great American Bash.

Dom Dom went head-to-head for the North American Championship against Wes Lee tonight on NXT. This was also the young Mysterio's first single title bout that took place, unlike his challenge to Seth "Freakin" Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Mustafa Ali is scheduled to face the former champion at the Great American Bash for the North American Championship. However, since the title change was witnessed on the developmental brand tonight, Ali took to Twitter to share that he will beat Dominik Mysterio's a** on July 30, 2023.

"Im gonna beat his a**," Ali wrote.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Dominik Mysterio had his Judgment Day members, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, in his corner to give him his first-ever single championship in WWE. Meanwhile, Mustafa has to figure out a way to even the odds against the heel faction when he goes for Dom's title.

