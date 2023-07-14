Dominik Mysterio sends five-word message to Judgment Day member

Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to send a five-word message to his fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley.

Mysterio started his WWE career teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio before eventually turning heel. At Clash at the Castle, he betrayed Rey and Edge and went on to join forces with The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, Dominik reacted to a tweet from Ripley and thanked her for making him a "man".

"All thanks to you mami," tweeted Dominik.

Mysterio is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his father Rey. So far, it's the only championship he has won in WWE since making his in-ring debut.

Booker T claimed that WWE almost made a mistake with Dominik Mysterio

Booker T recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and the mistake WWE almost made with the 26-year-old.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Dominik. He thinks that WWE made the right choice by having The Judgment Day member start on the main roster instead of starting in NXT under the developmental system. Booker said:

"I was listening to him talk and he was saying that the original plan was to start him out in the 'NXT' program and I think that would have been a mistake."

Booker T believes that Mysterio will be a superstar for WWE and will be highly beneficial for the company in the coming years. He added:

"I think they've slipped on a banana peel and they got a bona fide star that they're going to be able to work with for the next 15 years."

On the main roster, Mysterio is regarded as one of the best heels for his reactions. Earlier this year, he faced Rey Mysterio in a huge singles match at WrestleMania 39, a match that he ended up losing.

