58-year-old legend believes WWE almost made a mistake with Dominik Mysterio

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio has been on an incredible run since he joined the heel faction and received massive heat from the WWE fans.

Recently it was rumored that Dom Dom was considered to land a spot on the NXT brand before the main roster call-up. However, that plan was reconsidered after looking at Dirty Dom's character and spontaneity with the Judgment Day faction.

While speaking on the recent Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T noted that Dominik's athleticism, timing, and grace have made him flawless.

The 58-year-old legend believes the company made the right call by putting young Mysterio on the main roster rather than on the developmental brand NXT.

"I was listening to him [Dominik Mysterio] talk and he was saying that the original plan was to start him out in the 'NXT' program and I think that would have been a mistake," Booker said.

Hall of Famer also added that WWE avoided a huge mistake that resulted in a "bona fide star" for the coming years.

"I think they've slipped on a banana peel and they got a bona fide star that they're going to be able to work with for the next 15 years." [H/ T - Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio is set for a title match on WWE NXT

Dirty Dom, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest all pulled up on the NXT brand this past week as invited by current champion Carmelo Hayes and his ally Trick Williams.

In a backstage segment, the 26-year-old challenged Wes Lee for his North American title, and WWE has confirmed a title bout between the two.

This title match would be his first televised title match after over 170 days. The last time Dominik Mysterio tagged along with Damian Priest on RAW is XXX on January 23rd. The Judgment Day members went up for the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos.

He was also set to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins on the red brand for the World Heavyweight Championship. But the Judgment Day members attacked the champion, and the bout never took place.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio on the WWE's developmental brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes