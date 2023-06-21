Seth Rollins bares his soul to the audience after WWE NXT goes off the air [WATCH]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins knows how to keep his fans on their toes and close to his heart! The same was evident after the latest NXT episode went off-air and The Visionary cut a beautiful promo for his supporters.

Tonight was a homecoming episode for the 37-year-old star as he returned to NXT after many years. He was the inaugural NXT Champion, who came head-to-head with Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship at Gold Rush.

After successfully defending his title against Breakker, followed by an attack by Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Rollins poured his heart out in front of fans.

The Visionary dedicated his World Heavyweight Championship to WWE legends such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, and others who held the title proudly over the years.

"This title deserves that respect because there are champions like Harley Race, Ric Flair, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, like Mr. Five-time [champion] Booker T who took pride in taking the Heavyweight Title to every city, in every town, in every single country they could and putting on a fight to raise the prestige of a World Heavyweight Champion," Rollins said. [0:20 - 0:52]

#NXTGoldRush EXCLUSIVE: @WWERollins talks to the NXT Universe after an eventful night in his return to #WWENXT EXCLUSIVE: @WWERollins talks to the NXT Universe after an eventful night in his return to #WWENXT. #NXTGoldRush https://t.co/ommDU0KvhQ

Seth Rollins gives his honest take on returning to WWE NXT

After Seth Rollins accepted Bron's challenge, he was asked if he would be emotional about returning to WWE's home ring. The champion was initially unsure of his feelings and thought returning to the developmental brand was not a big deal until he stepped into the ring.

However, Seth Rollins accepted that his every achievement in WWE was because of his fans, and he could not thank them enough.

"When I was asked by Bron Breakker to come down here and defend my title on NXT, and I accepted, I had a lot of people asking me, 'Seth, does it feel nostalgic? Are you getting emotional?' And to be honest with you guys, it had been so long since I've stepped foot in an NXT ring, and I've been fortunate enough to do so much all across the world. But my honest answer was no! It wasn't... hit me like I thought it would until I got out here," he added. [1:32 - 2:09]

LuigiWrestling @LuigiWrestling Oficial. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor por el World Heavyweight Championship en Money in the Bank. El primer paso lógico y la primera defensa en PPV del cinturón. #WWERAW Oficial. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor por el World Heavyweight Championship en Money in the Bank. El primer paso lógico y la primera defensa en PPV del cinturón. #WWERAW https://t.co/FyLwKVH2GH

The Judgment Day member has assaulted The Visionary twice ahead of their Money in the Bank clash in London on July 1. It remains to be seen how Seth Rollins gives Finn Balor a taste of his own medicine before the title match.

What did you think of The Visionary's promo on NXT tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

