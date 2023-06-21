Seth Rollins viciously attacked after title match despite potentially serious injury

Seth Rollins was brutally attacked after his title match despite already being injured.

Despite being viciously attacked by Finn Balor last night on RAW, Seth Rollins showed up at NXT Gold Rush to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Rollins had his ribs bandaged as he looked to defend his title.

Rollins and Breakker put on a great match. Breakker showed that he could hang with someone like Rollins despite being much less experienced. Breakker even came close to defeating Rollins when he hit the latter with a spear. However, Rollins was able to put away Breakker after he hit him with two stomps to retain his title.

Following the match, Finn Balor jumped from behind and viciously attacked Rollins again. He even hit the Champion with a steel chair. Just as it looked like Balor was going to hit another stomp on Rollins, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out to help the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins recovered and asked Balor to enter the ring and fight him again but Balor walked away to end the show.

This rivalry between Finn Balor and Rollins is quickly getting heated which should make for a great match at Money in the Bank.

Do you think Finn Balor will beat Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.

