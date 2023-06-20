41-year-old star loses cool; mercilessly assaults Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

During the opening segment of the latest WWE Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day's Finn Balor destroyed Seth Rollins.

The World Heavyweight Champion started the show to face a WWE Superstar for the open challenge. After Rollins' entrance, a big confrontation was set before the 41-year-old star jumped from behind and took out the champion.

Finn Balor took the fight outside and smashed The Visionary through the steel steps. WWE Officials were out to stop the brawl, and Jason Jordan succeeded in it.

However, the first-ever former Universal Champion jumped on the steps and assaulted Rollins with a coup de grace. The Judgment Day member looked like he was done, but he got on the announce desk and hit another coup de grace before a furious Adam Pearce told him to stop.

Jordan ran behind the 41-year-old star, who struck a third coup de grace in a row across Seth Rollins' chest, implying he could have broken ribs.

The Visionary came backstage searching for Finn Balor, who obliged with another attack from behind. He took his World Heavyweight Title and told Rollins that he had been waiting for this for seven years and planned to take the championship at Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen if the world champion may or may not have suffered a potential injury on RAW.

