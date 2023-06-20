Create

Seth Rollins' match forced to be canceled after attack; suffers possible injury on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 20, 2023 06:14 IST
Seth Rollins might have been put out of commission

WWE RAW didn't go the way that Seth Rollins wanted. The superstar had intended to begin the night with his open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, but he was attacked from behind and left possibly injured.

The attack came from Finn Balor, who confronted him last week. Balor's promo was interrupted by Rollins' fans singing for him, and it was clear he didn't take too kindly to it.

The star hit Seth with not one, not two, but three Coup De Graces in a row on the outside. The ribs and hands already looked hurt, but Balor was not done.

When he was taken to the back by the WWE officials, Seth Rollins was arguing about still wanting to wrestle in his open challenge, but it was taken out of his hands. Balor attacked him again, sending him into the crates, obviously hurting him further.

The officials called the medics, and it looked like Rollins was possibly injured at the hands of Finn Balor.

The match was seemingly forced to be canceled, with Seth Rollins in no condition to compete.

What did you think of the attack to kick off WWE RAW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
