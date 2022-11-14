WWE - 5 things you didn't know about Dominik Mysterio's real-life girlfriend Marie Juliette

Dominik Mysterio made his first WWE appearance in 2005 as a child, participating in his father's feud with Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. About a decade and a half later, he became a superstar himself.

Over the past three years, the 25-year-old competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles once alongside his father, Rey Mysterio.

A few weeks ago, Dominik turned on his father and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, he has been close to Rhea Ripley. Some fans even believed they were dating in real life. However, that is untrue. While The Nightmare is currently in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life, Dominik has been dating a woman called Marie Juliette Virissimo for several years.

Here are five things you didn't know about Dominik Mysterio's real-life girlfriend.

#5. Marie Juliette is three months younger than her WWE Superstar boyfriend

Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend, Marie Juliette, was born in July 1997. Hence, she celebrated her 25th birthday four months ago.

Earlier this year, Dominik posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend on his Instagram account to celebrate her birthday. He captioned it with a heartfelt message, describing Marie Juliette as his "beautiful better half" and "best friend".

"Happy 25th Birthday to my beautiful better half! Thank you for being my best friend and bringing so much joy and happiness into my life! Love you MJ Happy Birthday 🎉❤️" he wrote.

Dominik was also born in 1997. However, he is three months older than his girlfriend.

#4. Marie Juliette met Dominik Mysterio in Spanish class

Marie Juliette went to the same high school as her boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. The couple first met in Spanish class.

Celebrating their anniversary two years ago, Dominik disclosed in an Instagram post that he was not even supposed to be in that Spanish class where he met Marie Juliette.

"I still remember the first day I laid eyes on you in a Spanish class I should’ve never been in!! Thank you for all the unconditional love and support throughout our journey together. You are the most kindhearted and hardworking person I know. I love you babe," he wrote.

The couple, who first met when they were only 14, recently celebrated their 11th relationship anniversary.

#3. Marie Juliette changed Dominik Mysterio's life

Dominik Mysterio was very young when he first met Marie Juliette. The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion's life changed after meeting his 25-year-old girlfriend.

In an Instagram post celebrating their fourth anniversary in 2015, Dominik stated that meeting his girlfriend was life-changing and eye-opening.

"4 years ago today was the day my life changed drastically when I met this beautiful girl it was just life changing and eye opening and I was truly blessed to have her in my life yeah we've had our ups and downs but nothing takes away the love that we have," he wrote.

Three years later, Dominik started training to become a wrestler with Jay Lethal and his father before joining WWE in 2019.

#2. Marie Juliette helped mold Dominik Mysterio into the man he is today

Since Dominik turned on his father and joined The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has taken credit for "turning him into a man." While this is part of a storyline in WWE, Marie Juliette was the one who helped mold Dominik into the man he is today in real life.

In an Instagram post in 2019, the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion spoke about Marie Juliette's effect on his personality.

"Thank you for being by my side on this crazy journey and thank you for helping mold me into the man I am becoming," he wrote.

In other Instagram posts, Dominik has also stated that he is "blessed" to have his high school sweetheart by his side.

#1. Marie Juliette is Dominik Mysterio's biggest supporter

Dominik Mysterio has chosen to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in WWE. While he has the support of his father Rey, mother Angie, and sister Aliyah, Marie Juliette is seemingly his biggest supporter.

Celebrating her 22nd birthday in 2019, Dominik described Marie Juliette as "his biggest support system" in an Instagram post.

"I love you so much Mj thank you for being such an incredible human being and my biggest support system," he wrote.

The current WWE Superstar also seemingly intends on spending the rest of his life with his high school sweetheart, as he disclosed in the same post.

If the two get married, Dominik will not be the first WWE Superstar to do so. A few former and current WWE wrestlers have also married their high school sweethearts, including AJ Styles and Trish Stratus.

