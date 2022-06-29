5 men that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been romantically linked with in real life

Over the past two decades, several rumors have romantically linked WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a few different men.

Stratus signed with Vince McMahon's company in November 1999. Nearly five months later, she made her debut. Although she kicked off her wrestling career as a valet for Test and Albert, the Diva of the Decade later became the top female competitor in WWE, winning seven Women's Titles before hanging up her boots in 2006.

During her time in WWE, several rumors suggested that the Canadian legend has had a few love affairs with some of her colleagues. Meanwhile, she married her high school sweetheart after retiring from in-ring action.

Here are five men that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been romantically linked with in real life.

#5 Former WWE Champion The Rock

Here is a picture of him with trish stratus @TheRock in honor of the rock show premiering tonight

During her early days in Vince McMahon's company, Trish Stratus shared the ring with The Rock a few times. The two legends also kissed once on WWE television. That sparked rumors about them having a real-life romantic relationship.

In his book "The Hardcore Truth: The Bob Holly Story," former Tag Team Champion Bob Holly (fka Hardcore Holly) also claimed that Stratus and The Rock were once in a relationship.

"Trish Stratus was all right but wasn't that great a wrestler, nowhere near as good as everybody makes her out to be. She got her push because she was somebody in the fitness world, so Vince wanted to capitalize on that. I'm sure her relationship with Rocky didn't hurt either," he wrote.

Despite this, Stratus and The Rock never confirmed the rumors. Instead, the Diva of The Decade revealed that she told her boyfriend at the time about having to kiss The Rock on television, disclosing that he was excited about it.

"He gets the business. I'd go 'I have to kiss The Rock tonight.' He's like 'cool. That's going to be great for your character.' Amazing right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say," she told Oral Sessions. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Rock, who is now one of Hollywood's biggest stars, has not competed in WWE since 2016 when he defeated Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

#4 Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho

Some WWE fans thought Chris Jericho and Trish Stratus dated in real life

In 2003, Chris Jericho and his tag team partner Christian started dating Trish Stratus and Lita on-screen. As part of the storyline, Jericho and Christian had a bet on who could sleep with their girlfriend first, with a Canadian dollar at stake.

However, Stratus and Lita ended their relationships with Jericho and Christian after the Diva of the Decade overheard the two men speak about their bet. Lita and Stratus later faced Jericho and Christian in a Battle of the Sexes match at Armageddon, which they lost.

Despite this, Jericho and Stratus later became "just friends" after Y2J rescued his on-screen ex-girlfriend from an attack by Kane.

Over the past few years, some fans have wondered if Jericho and Stratus' relationship was a real-life affair and not just a storyline. However, the two never dated in real life. While Stratus was dating her high school sweetheart at the time, Jericho was married.

#3 Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian

As Chris Jericho and Trish Stratus became friends on screen following their breakup, RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff booked Y2J's tag team partner, Christian, to face Stratus in a match. Although Christian initially told Stratus that he would just let her pin him, he did not fulfill his promise. Instead, he put her in the Walls of Jericho, forcing her to tap out.

Jericho then sought revenge on his partner. Christian, however, defeated Jericho at WrestleMania 20 after an intervention from Stratus. After the match, the Diva of the Decade revealed that she and Christian had become a couple.

As they had an on-screen romance, some fans thought Stratus and Christian were dating in real life. However, that was untrue. As Stratus continued dating her high school sweetheart, Christian was also married.

#2 Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Trish Stratus and Jeff Hardy had a brief on-screen romance in WWE in 2003

A few months before Trish Stratus got involved with Chris Jericho and Christian in 2003, the Diva of the Decade had a brief romantic angle with Jeff Hardy. The couple kissed backstage and teamed up in a match in March 2003 against Steven Richards and Victoria.

During their brief on-screen romance, some rumors suggested that Stratus and Hardy were in a real relationship. However, these speculations were untrue. The couple's romance was only a storyline. The company later dropped the angle when Hardy got released from his contract in April 2003.

Hardy is now married to Beth Britt. Earlier this year, he joined AEW. However, the promotion recently suspended him without pay after he got arrested for DUI.

#1 Ron Fisico

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with her husband, Ron Fisico

Unlike the previous entries on this list, Ron Fisico is the only guy who has legitimately dated Trish Stratus. The couple's relationship started when they were in high school. They bonded over their love for wrestling.

In an interview with Oral Sessions, Stratus disclosed that she and Fisico attended wrestling shows together when they were young.

"When we started dating, and you know this, there wasn't many females that liked wrestling, or maybe said they didn't. So the fact that I liked wrestling, we'd take trips I'll never forget. We'd go to Florida, we'd drive to Florida and we'd base it around going to an event. Like a Nitro, we went to a WCW Nitro. Like it was part of our trip thing. So we always related from the very beginning on stuff," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Despite being a hardcore wrestling fan, Fisico preferred to remain away from his girlfriend's business and focus on his own.

"When we went to university I wanted to become a doctor. So I was like laser focused on what I was doing, he was laser focused on doing his own thing, his business. And we wanted to know for sure. We wanted to establish ourselves as separate entities in our rights. And then the wrestling thing came up. So I had to make the transition from school full time to my fitness career and then to wrestling. And so I always say, because Ron and I were fans for so long, he gives me that insight," Stratus added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Nearly two weeks after her retirement in September 2006, Trish Stratus tied the knot with Fisico. The high school sweethearts now have two children together.

