5 former WWE Superstars over 40 who are in their physical prime

Despite being over 40 years old, a few former WWE Superstars are still in their physical prime.

Several former WWE Superstars have lost their athletic shape since turning 40. A few gained weight and became slower in the ring. Others decided to end their professional wrestling careers and hang up their boots.

Meanwhile, a few other former WWE Superstars have not only stayed in shape but even enhanced their physical condition. Some of them are still active competitors in other promotions. Nonetheless, others have stepped away from the ring to pursue a career elsewhere.

Here are five former WWE Superstars over 40 who are in their physical prime.

#5. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage

Christian Cage joined WWE in 1998. He spent seven years in the company before leaving in 2005. Four years later, the former ECW Champion returned to WWE. Nonetheless, he had to retire in 2014 due to injury.

Cage made several sporadic WWE appearances after his retirement. In January 2021, the former World Heavyweight Champion returned to in-ring action as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. He then left Vince McMahon's company to join AEW last March.

Before coming out of retirement, the 48-year-old had an insane five-month body transformation. Nutrition Solutions' official Instagram page shared a before and after photo of Cage. The pictures showed the drastic changes his body went through.

"Being a pro athlete his entire life who is well known for his work ethic and competitiveness, Jay committed not just to getting himself back in shape, but getting himself in the best shape of his life at 47 years young! And as you can see, in just 5 months time he’s made some remarkable progress!" Nutrition Solutions wrote in the caption.

The current AEW star also commented on the post, thanking Nutrition Solutions for helping him get in such shape.

"When you wake up in the morning, it's just as easy to set goals as it is to make excuses... but it feels a hell of a lot better when you conquer a goal. Can't thank Chris & the NS team enough for helping get me back to where I wanna be," he wrote.

Cage is currently in the best shape of his life. He looks more shredded than ever. The former European Champion has also proved that he has not lost a step inside the ring as he had several great matches in 2021. He also held the IMPACT Wrestling Championship for two months, between August and October.

