7 wrestlers who have appeared in both WWE and AEW in 2021

Throughout the past few months, several wrestlers have jumped from WWE to AEW. On Sunday night, three new ones made their debut at the All Out pay-per-view.

Many former WWE Superstars such as Miro, Chris Jericho, and Tay Conti all started 2021 under the All Elite flag, except for a few.

A number of current AEW Stars have appeared on WWE TV earlier this year before jumping ship and joining Tony Khan's company. While some of them chose to walk out on WWE after their contracts expired, others were let go by Vince McMahon.

Here are seven wrestlers who have appeared in both WWE and AEW in 2021.

#7. AEW Star Paul Wight

Paul Wight (F.K.A. The Big Show) is one of the best Superstars in WWE history. Coming from WCW, Wight joined Vince McMahon's company in 1999. The 49-year-old spent more than two decades in WWE, where he won almost every title available to become a Grand Slam and a Triple Crown Champion.

Despite this, Wight made a surprising move joining AEW earlier this year. Days before becoming an AEW Star, he made his last WWE appearance on the Legends Night edition of Monday Night RAW in January.

On February 24, AEW sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world by announcing the signing of Wight. The 49-year-old's contract stated that he would become a color commentator and an in-ring competitor.

Despite joining Tony Khan's company last February, Wight has competed in only one match so far. He made his in-ring debut last Sunday Night at All Out, defeating Q. T. Marshall.

#6. AEW Star Mark Henry

Mark Henry enjoyed a long and successful career in WWE. He joined Vince McMahon's company in the mid-1990s and spent nearly 25 years under its roof.

The 50-year-old held three titles in WWE. He is a former ECW Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, and European Champion. In 2018, The World Strongest Man was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Find somebody who loves you as much as Mark Henry loved his CM Punk ice cream bar#AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/loOICbFuig — Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) August 21, 2021

After retiring in 2017, Mark Henry worked in backstage roles. He also made a few TV appearances, including participating in the 50-man Royal Rumble match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018.

Henry made his last WWE appearance in January on the Raw Legends Night edition of Monday Night RAW. A few months later, AEW announced the signing of the WWE Hall of Famer. The 50-year-old joined the AEW roster last May to become a color commentator and coach.

