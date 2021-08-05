Cody Rhodes on AEW Rampage and what Mark Henry means to the company

AEW's new show, Rampage, debuts next Friday, August 13, on TNT. Cody Rhodes is very excited about what Mark Henry will bring to the show as part of the commentary team.

Cody Rhodes spoke with the wrestling media today during an AEW conference call to discuss various topics. When asked for more information about the upcoming Rampage show, Rhodes thinks it will be more centered around action as opposed to talking.

"With Rampage, we're gonna have a bunch of news, hopefully coming in the following week," Cody Rhodes said. "But I can say just a few things about the show itself. One, I think you'll see that it's more centered around the match itself. Being that it's a one-hour program. I think you'll see a little bit more fight-forward focus. In addition to that, Mark Henry will be joining the booth on commentary. And I think that's a really fun perspective. I've known Mark for quite some time. I'm very proud of this, I was able to start a community outreach department at AEW, and Mark Henry was one of the first people that I had to have on that team."

Cody Rhodes went on to reveal that the AEW Rampage logo should be present in the center of the ring on that show, but if he's wrong about that, you're free to tweet him and tell him so next week.

"So I'm very excited about community outreach, and I'm excited about Rampage to hear Mark on commentary," Cody Rhodes continued. "To see a show that, to your point, having these different identities -- I kind of want to break a spoiler. I think the canvas with the logo in the center, which is one of my favorite things ever, is returning for Rampage, I think, so y'all can all tweet me endlessly if I was wrong about that, but that's as much of a spoiler as I can give you on Rampage more news coming this week, very excited about it."

