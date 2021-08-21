Malakai Black reveals why he wanted to sign with AEW after WWE release

Malakai Black has revealed why he chose AEW as his next destination after being let go by WWE.

Black's release from Vince McMahon's promotion came as a shock to many at the time. However, AEW was quick to swoop in and secure the former NXT Champion to a deal.

The former Aleister Black is known for having great creative acumen, and we got a glimpse of it in WWE just before his release from the company as he started portraying a new persona.

Black told Bleacher Report that the fulfillment of his plans with the new character prompted him to join Tony Khan's promotion.

Black called AEW "young, fresh and exciting" and said it was the only promotion in which he could portray his character.

"I had a plan, and I think the only place in my head where this plan would come to fulfillment is AEW," Malakai Black said. "The company is young, fresh and exciting. It brings an edge that professional wrestling has sorely needed. This character that I have clearly has a kind of edge to it that I could only portray in AEW. My agent communicated my thoughts to [AEW President] Tony Khan and he loved it. We had a quick conversation and then a long two- or three-day period where we were communicating a lot. The rest is history, and the impact has been seen," said Malakai Black.

Malakai Black has already made his mark in AEW

Malakai Black has taken AEW by storm. His backstage vignettes and promos have been compelling, and Cody Rhodes has been the perfect foil for him to establish himself as a major threat in the AEW locker room.

Black will look to keep the momentum going as he takes on Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson on AEW Dynamite as his feud against the Nightmare Family continues.

