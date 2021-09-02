Malakai Black to wrestle on AEW Rampage for the first time ever

Malakai Black is set to wrestle on AEW Rampage for the first time ever as he takes on Lee Johnson on Friday, two days before All Out.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black obliterated Brock Anderson. When his father Arn Anderson stepped into the ring to protect his son from further damage, Black mercilessly laid out The Enforcer.

Lee Johnson ran into the ring but Malakai Black decided not to engage and left the ring. On this week's Dynamite, the Dutchman explained that he will fight Johnson on his own terms. He proceeded to warn Big Shotty that he went easy on Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson, but Lee Johnson will not be afforded the same fate.

Following Malakai Black's typically excellent promo, it was announced that Black and Johnson will fight on AEW Rampage marking the former Aleister Black's first ever appearance on the Friday night show.

Malakai Black has been utterly dominant so far

Malakai Black looking dominant as hell, AEW been booking him perfectly. — iBeast (@ibeastIess) August 26, 2021

Malakai Black's debut took place in Miami at Road Rager when he showed up for the first Dynamite show that was on tour and floored Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has tormented the Nightmare Family.

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black had a date booked for the Homecoming edition of Dynamite and in the weeks leading up to it, they brawled several times. Black even laid out fan-favorite Fuego del Sol to send a strong message to Cody.

At Homecoming, Malakai Black squashed Cody Rhodes in under five minutes and ambushed Cody, who seemingly announced his retirement. Cody hasn't been seen since but Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson made the ill-advised decision to fight Malakai Black and was annihilated in two minutes.

Lee Johnson will look to curb Malakai Black's momentum but it's highly likely it will not end well for him. Johnson showed incredible heart when he faced Miro for the TNT Championship but, like that match, he will come up short against a dominant force of nature.

