"Making the decision was a fairly easy one" - Adam Cole reveals why he chose AEW over WWE

Adam Cole recently revealed that even though he had a great run in WWE, he came to AEW because he wanted to work with a group of people that he loved being around. He further stated that the fans were a big part of his decision as well.

Adam Cole shocked the system when he made his AEW debut last night at All Out. He further swerved the audience by re-joining The Elite after over four years away and proceeded to attack Jungle Boy and the Jurassic Express.

On the AEW All Out post-show Media Scrum, Adam Cole opened up about his thoughts leading into his decision to join AEW.

"I've been here countless times to support Britt and hang out with the crew and it's just the best crew. The shows are amazing, the fans are amazing. But at the same time I had really built a reputation for myself there as well. But I knew, in my heart, pretty early on that I wanted to come here. It's no knock whatsoever on them [WWE]. I had a very excellent four-year experience but I wanted to come back and work with a crew who I love being around 24/7, a crew that is just as passionate about pro wrestling as I am and fans that feel the exact same way as we do. So, making the decision was a fairly easy one", said Adam Cole

Adam Cole's contract with WWE expired in July but he signed an extension until the end of August. Cole wanted to finish off his feud with Kyle O'Reilly in NXT. Their rivalry came to a conclusion at NXT TakeOver: 36 after O'Reilly defeated Cole in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Cole chose not to re-sign with WWE and move to the main roster. Instead, he signed with AEW and is one of the newest additions to AEW's roster.

Adam Cole wasn't the former WWE star to debut AEW All Out

After Cole and The Super Elite ambushed Jurassic Express and Christian Cage, the opening to Flight of the Valkyries blared over the speakers in the Now Arena. The sold-out crowd in Chicago was brought to its feet as Bryan Danielson walked out for the first time in AEW. The former WWE Champion proceeded to attack The Elite and make his presence felt in AEW.

