Ruby Soho makes her stunning AEW debut at All Out 2021, Wins the Women's Casino Battle Royale

Ruby Soho has finally made her way to AEW after weeks of teasing and reports suggesting that she's bound to debut for the company. She was revealed as the Joker in the Women's Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021.

Soho came out to a grand welcome from the Chicago fans, who wildly cheered her debut. Ruby Soho quickly became the favorite to win the match, which she eventually did by last eliminating Thunder Rosa.

The former WWE star showed hardly any ring rust as she tangled with some of the AEW's brightest talents, including Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose. Rose was inarguably the most dominant performer in the match, and it looked like she could walk away with the win.

However, Thunder Rosa somehow managed to eliminate Rose, leaving her and Ruby Soho in the ring. The two showed great chemistry and created several moments where it looked like either woman could win.

However, in the end, Soho delivered a head kick to Rosa, which allowed her to come victorious in the match. The crowd was more than happy to see Ruby Soho emerge as the winner, and it remains to be seen how her AEW career pans after the resounding success of her debut.

Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho could soon battle it out in AEW

While Ruby Soho will soon get a shot at AEW Women's Championship, a feud with Thunder Rosa could also be a great prospect.

Going by how well the crowd received their interactions, Rosa and Soho could steal the show if given time to wrestle a singles contest sometime down the line in AEW.

Did you enjoy Ruby Soho's AEW debut? Do you think Soho was the right contender to win the Women's Casino Battle Royal? Sound off in the comments section.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Alan John