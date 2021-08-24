Paul Wight explains his motivation behind in-ring return in AEW

Paul Wight to AEW was a genuinely surprising move as most people expected the former Big Show to be a WWE-lifer. Nevertheless, once he showed in AEW, the natural question was whether or not he will step inside the ring again.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, Paul Wight explained why it was important for him to return to the ring. The World's Largest Athlete stated that his hunger to fight and compete in the ring had not waned and AEW provided the perfect opportunity for him to continue to fight:

"There's a part of me that thought that the door is closed. You know, for so long it can get in your head and there's gonna be that doubt there, you have to be willing to move forward and say goodbye to yesterday. I had to be willing to leave my comfort zone in WWE, I could've stayed in WWE and made an incredible living, I'd have had a golden shoe and all the welfare to go with that comfort. I'm still hungry, I still like to fight, I still like to compete. I like to be a part of something, I need to be always moving forward. I don't care about titles won, I don't care about accolades. To have the opportunity to be a part of something that has such momentum with that kind of synergy and force like in AEW, I can't be luckier. But yeah, I was scared while leaving WWE," Paul Wight said.

Paul Wight will make his in-ring return at AEW All Out 2021

Paul Wight and QT Marshall had a war of words on AEW Dynamite and the segment concluded with the official announcement of a match at All Out. It will mark Paul Wight's first match in over a year, with his last outing inside a ring taking place on an episode of WWE RAW in July, 2020.

When you work incredibly hard to finally get in the shape of your life and feel like you still have a lot to give, you can understand someone who wants to make the most of that in the latter part of their career.



I think it's very cool. Good for Paul Wight. pic.twitter.com/e66fUd6a1N — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 25, 2021

Wight has looked in better shape than ever as he's been putting in a lot of work in the gym and against a reliable in-ring worker like QT Marshall, hopefully he can have a good enough match at All Out.

Are you looking forward to Paul Wight's in-ring return against QT Marshall at AEW All Out on September 5th?

