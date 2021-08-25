6 real-life friends Adam Cole has in AEW

At WWE NXT TakeOver 36, Adam Cole lost a two-out-of-three falls match to Kyle O’Reilly. The Undisputed Finale may have been Cole’s final match in WWE.

He has reportedly not re-signed with the company and is still weighing his options. One promotion that will likely be very interested in him is none other than AEW.

CM Punk recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, and Adam Cole could look to follow suit in the weeks to come. Some of Cole’s closest friends are now part of the company, and that could play a major factor in his decision.

Meanwhile, there are several AEW stars with whom he has performed in other promotions.

Let's take a look at the six real-life friends Adam Cole has backstage in AEW.

#6. Adam Cole is in a relationship with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Adam Cole has many friends all over the wrestling industry. Just like many other wrestlers, he has also found the love of his life in the wrestling industry.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker met on Bumble when the latter was at a dental school conference:

“Bumble. I was on a trip with my room-mate for a dental school conference… we were bored. So, a name came up, and I was like, ‘Man, this guy looks so familiar.’ It said [his name] was Austin. I was like, ‘Who is this guy? I swear to God I know him,’” said Britt Baker.

The couple have been together ever since. They are one of the most well-known wrestling couples in the industry today. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who is now part of AEW, was recently asked about the possibility of having Adam Cole on the new promotion’s roster. She said she would be happy to see Cole perform on any promotion where he feels happy:

"I think it’s funny when people say, ‘He has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ Because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life. People like The Young Bucks, Kenny; he was in the Bullet Club for the majority of the Indie career people know him for. He has such a history in AEW that, if he came here, the storylines are endless - but he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy," said Baker.

Many couples prefer to work for the same company so that they can spend more time together on the road. This could turn out to be a major influence on The Panama City Playboy’s future decisions.

