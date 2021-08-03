"I just want him to be happy" - Britt Baker on Adam Cole potentially joining AEW

Adam Cole will reportedly be a free agent following WWE SummerSlam weekend this year. With this in mind, wrestling fans are already predicting that Adam Cole will make the jump to All Elite Wrestling to join his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and his friends in The Elite.

Prior to these reports regarding Adam Cole getting out, the AEW Women's World Champion sat down with Matty Paddock of The Daily Star to discuss a variety of topics. When the idea of Adam Cole making the jump from WWE NXT to AEW came up, Britt Baker didn't rule the possibility out.

"He has got to hold down the Tuesday night and I’ll hold down the Wednesday night, right?!" Britt Baker joked. "I think it’s funny when people say, ‘he has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life. People like The Young Bucks, Kenny; he was in the Bullet Club for the majority of the Indie career people know him for. He has such a history in AEW that, if he came here, the storylines are endless - but he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy."

Adam Cole's WWE contract is reportedly up SummerSlam weekend

If Adam Cole signs with All Elite Wrestling, it will further strengthen a roster that is rumored to be adding both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) in the coming weeks. Making AEW's roster arguably the best in the world.

Judging by the conclusion of last week's episode of WWE NXT, the feud between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will reach its conclusion at NXT TakeOver 36, if that is the last time we see Cole in a WWE ring is still to be determined.

Easy 🔟…if there was menu music it might be off the charts…🕺🕺🕺 https://t.co/O5NO7agUMJ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 31, 2021

Do you think Adam Cole will end up in All Elite Wrestling? If so, who would you like to see him feud with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

