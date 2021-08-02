Adam Cole's WWE contract expiring much sooner than expected - Reports

It appears that Adam Cole may not be part of WWE NXT for very much longer if the latest reports are any indication.

Wrestling Inc. reports that Adam Cole's contract with WWE will expire following SummerSlam weekend in just a few weeks. Giri states that Cole's contract initially expired following the Great American Bash, but the former leader of The Undisputed Era signed a short extension.

Further information was then reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who stated that there was an internal belief within the company that Adam Cole's contract was set to expire in December. However, the contract ran out in early July.

A huge update on the Adam Cole-WWE contract situation. A major development.



Is Adam Cole the hottest free agent in professional wrestling?

Luckily for WWE, Adam Cole agreed to stay with the company through SummerSlam, and at that point, he will "re-evaluate things." With how NXT closed last week, it is expected that he will have another match at NXT TakeOver 36 against Kyle O'Reilly.

WWE sources put Adam Cole over to SRS because he was willing to stick around and work with them instead of suddenly showing up on another competitor's program, such as AEW, without notice.

Despite the rumors that stated Adam Cole had signed a new WWE contract that put him with the company through 2024 around the time NXT moved to the USA Network, it's abundantly clear now that wasn't the case.

Whether Adam Cole and WWE manage to work things out or he decides to head to another company remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest information regarding Adam Cole's contract status with WWE.

Are you surprised to hear about Adam Cole's contract situation? Do you think he will make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, or will WWE manage to sign him to a new deal? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

