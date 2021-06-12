"I'm a big fan" - Kenny Omega on top NXT superstar

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently confessed that he's a fan of NXT superstar Adam Cole, with whom he also shares a deep-rooted bond.

Omega and Cole are no strangers to each other, as they found early success by being a part of the same stable, Bullet Club. When Cole joined the faction in 2016, the AEW Champion had already become its leader.

However, Adam Cole's stint in the Bullet Club didn't last long as he was booted out of the group in 2017, soon after which he inked a deal with NXT.

Appearing on PWI Podcast, Kenny Omega heaped praise on Adam Cole and stated that he feels happy when he hears about his friends doing well. The AEW Champion also had kind words for Kyle O'Reilly, saying he feels compelled to watch him and Cole whenever they wrestle.

"The Wednesday night thing, I love a lot of those NXT guys. A lot of them are my friends. I love to see them doing well, I love it when I hear when they’ve had a good match or performance. It’s great. If I heard the card in advance and I knew two of the guys, for example, I’m a big fan of Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. If I knew they were going to have a great match on Tuesday, I’d be like ‘hey, maybe that’s something worth checking out guys," said Kenny Omega. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole is a legitimate dream match for wrestling fans. However, with both men being top stars in their respective promotions, there's little to no chance we will get to see this bout anytime soon.

Kenny Omega is keen on making new fans for AEW

Kenny Omega further stated that he's trying to bring more eyeballs to AEW and create new fans of the overall product. However, the AEW Champion explained that he has no intention of stealing viewers of other wrestling shows.

Omega wants the company to grow through word of mouth, with fans all across the globe watching everything they enjoy in wrestling and not just one promotion.

"I’m more just trying to attract viewers. And the best case scenario is I’m not trying to steal viewers watching another product. I’m want brand new viewers that watch what we do and say ‘hey this is pretty fun, or funny, or dramatic or whatever.’ And they tell a friend, and then they tell a friend, and then now we have these new viewers who are watching what we do and enjoying our product. So absolutely I’m not competing to steal wrestling fans from other companies, because a lot of them watch everything anyway, " said Kenny Omega.

Though their ratings have been disappointing lately, AEW is on course to see an upswing in its momentum, thanks to the positive reception to Double or Nothing.

Plus, recent signings like Mark Henry and Andrade El Idolo have also made casual fans take notice of the promotion.

