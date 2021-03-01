Photo: Christian's incredible five-month body transformation for his Royal Rumble return

WWE legend Christian's insane five-month body transformation for his Royal Rumble return has been shared by Nutrition Solutions' official Instagram page.

Christian made his surprise in-ring return at the 2021 Royal Rumble event, and he had a pretty strong showing in the battle royal. The WWE veteran had been preparing for the return for a while, as he worked incredibly hard to achieve an impressive physique.

Christian's body transformation

The transformation is noteworthy because Christian had been retired from in-ring competition for several years. In some interviews after his return, he admitted that he loosened up his diet after his days as a wrestler seemingly ended. But in order to look fit for the ring, he drastically changed his diet and his workout program.

Before the Royal Rumble, Christian appeared on WWE RAW last year, and he faced Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match. But this in-ring contest was a ruse because Orton and Ric Flair used the occasion to teach Christian a brutal lesson. In other words, The Legend Killer quickly took Captain Charisma out with a punt kick.

Christian seems to have a lot left in the tank

Christian at WWE Royal Rumble

Christian made his big return at the 2021 Royal Rumble. With the help of Riddle, Big E, and Daniel Bryan, Christian managed to eliminate Bobby Lashley from the match, but he was later thrown out by Seth Rollins. Following his Royal Rumble return, Christian hinted that he might wrestle again. He also commented on the photo shared by Nutrition Solutions.

"When you wake up in the morning, it's just as easy to set goals as it is to make excuses... but it feels a hell of a lot better when you conquer a goal. Can't thank Chris & the NS team enough for helping get me back to where I wanna be."

The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me.



If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then... — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) February 2, 2021

Fans of Christian want nothing more than to see him have last final run in WWE and ride off into the sunset with his head held high. With WrestleMania 37 on the horizon, The Show of Shows could be the perfect stage for Christian's final send-off.