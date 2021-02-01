Christian teases big future plans after Royal Rumble appearance

WWE legend Christian teased big future plans following his Royal Rumble 2021 appearance in a backstage interview.

Christian surprised the WWE Universe at tonight's Royal Rumble event when he came in at #24. Christian and a few others collectively eliminated Bobby Lashley. Soon after, Christian was thrown out of the match by Seth Rollins, after lasting for over 18 minutes.

In a backstage interview following his appearance at Royal Rumble, Christian teased future plans for him in WWE. Here's what Christian had to say:

What's next for me? All I ever promised was one more match. That could be it!

Will Christian wrestle at WrestleMania after Royal Rumble return?

Christian left the spot following his tease, leaving the WWE Universe speculating on social media. Christian looked in incredible shape tonight at the Royal Rumble, and it won't be a surprise if he ends up having one last match somewhere down the line.

Last year, Christian opened up on a possible return to WWE. He mentioned that he feels he has done it all in WWE. Captain Charisma seemed content with the fact that he never headlined a WrestleMania. He also wasn't sure that he would ever get cleared for a match.

“I mean, it’s one of those things, right? It’s a completely different injury. You know… I’m pretty content with all that I’ve accomplished in WWE. I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted to do, except main event WrestleMania, and let’s be honest – how many people actually get a chance to do that?

“It’s one of those… I’m 46 years old, you know… and I had some concussion issues. It’s just a matter of… you know, I don’t see it happening. I’m medically disqualified. I just don’t… I’m not sure how I would ever get cleared.”

Now that Christian seems interested in wanting one last match in WWE, who should be his final opponent, according to you? Do you think Christian should have his final outing at WrestleMania 37 and retire at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Sound off in the comment section!