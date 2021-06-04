Carlito explains why his WWE return was so brief

Former WWE Superstar Carlito has clarified that he was only supposed to compete in two matches when he returned to WWE earlier this year.

The 42-year-old left WWE in 2010 after seven years with the company. He made his return in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble before teaming up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker on RAW.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, the Puerto Rican star recently confirmed he has had no contact with WWE since appearing on RAW.

“Yeah, it was just the Rumble,” Carlito said. “Then I think the day before the Rumble they said, ‘Can you do RAW too?’ ‘Yeah, sure, whatever you guys need.’ So, yeah, I did RAW the following night, and that’s all we talked about. Just RAW and the Rumble.”

Carlito won the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship during his seven-year run with WWE. He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship and World Tag Team Championship with his brother, Primo Colón.

Carlito enjoyed his WWE return

Carlito joined forces with Jeff Hardy on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW

Although he had not appeared in WWE for over a decade, Carlito said that it felt like "the old days" upon returning to the promotion.

The former Intercontinental Champion became comfortable within 30 minutes of his latest WWE return.

“It was great,” Carlito stated. “It was weird, I thought after all these years it would be different. Being there the first 20 minutes, half an hour, I just started feeling like the old days. Of course, a lot of new faces, but at the same time there was a lot of people who have been there even since before I was there. So it was great seeing they’re still there, and I felt at home within about half an hour.”

Carlito went on to dismiss speculation that he spoke to WWE about joining the company in a backstage producer role. He also said he is open to working for other wrestling companies in the future.

