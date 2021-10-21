5 released superstars who could return to WWE

One of the saddest parts of being a WWE fan is seeing some of our favorite superstars released from their contracts. At the end of the day, an individual's livelihood has been taken away from them, which in turn could their families.

COVID-19 pandemic has massively impacted the economy, and almost every organization had to lay several employees off. Similarly, WWE also released a chunk of their employees during budget cuts.

That being said, let's take a look at five released superstars who could return to WWE.

#5 Carlito could return to WWE full-time

cobain  @wrestlingcobain ngl i really wish WWE would have kept Carlito around a little longer, would of been cool to see him more man especially with a crowd 😞 ngl i really wish WWE would have kept Carlito around a little longer, would of been cool to see him more man especially with a crowd 😞 https://t.co/i70gp07U6j

Carlito made his name in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era. The WWE Universe regularly praised him for his natural charisma and in-ring athleticism.

He debuted on WWE in 2004 as Carlito Caribbean Cool and left in 2010. During his six years with the company, he became a one-time Intercontinental Champion and the United States Champion.

The Puerto Rican Superstar surprised the WWE Universe in January 2021 after entering eighth in the Men's Royal Rumble. He also appeared the following night on Monday Night RAW to team up with Jeff Hardy. Sadly, following this appearance, Carlito didn't appear again.

Many in the WWE Universe were delighted to see Carlito in such great shape, delivering high-level performances. Following his appearance earlier this year, Carlito said he is open to working with WWE again:

"Yea I’m open, you know, I’m open to whatever. Whoever wants to use me I’m willing to listen. But like I said I’ve been doing my own thing for all of these years and if it stays that way I’m fine with that too," Carlito said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Carlito would be a welcome addition to the WWE roster. He would add experience and would be able to deliver some exceptional matches with today's current roster. Not only that, he could lend a hand behind the scenes with production and coaching as well.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy