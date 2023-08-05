Rhea Ripley's boyfriend might be uncomfortable with her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, says ex-WWE star

Former WWE star Francine recently commented on whether Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend could be uncomfortable about her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio.

After turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. He has since become the on-screen boyfriend of his stablemate and Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. As Ripley and Dominik seem very close on camera, some fans suggested their relationship could be more than an on-screen storyline. However, these speculations are false.

Although Ripley is Dominik's "Mami" on WWE TV, she is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews outside the ring. The latter has even commented a few times on her on-screen romance with Dirty Dom.

During a recent episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, ECW legend Francine addressed whether Matthews could be uncomfortable seeing his girlfriend kissing and touching Dominik.

"Buddy's in the business, Rhea's in the business, Dom's in the business, right? We are actors. This is a form of acting. We are role playing. We are characters. Sometimes storylines are romantic and involve touching and kissing and, you know, over the top innuendos. And your partner, especially if he's in the wrestling business, needs to understand that it's all a work. I'm sure Buddy gets it. Now, could he feel uncomfortable? Sure. No one wants to see their significant other rubbing on somebody else or kissing somebody or whatever," she said.

The former WWE star added:

"You know, seeing your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, or whatever, it can be difficult. It can be uncomfortable. But, especially when you are part of the wrestling business, you know what to expect. These things happen. And Rhea and Dominik are getting over so much in the heel department and the fans will come at you and believe that there's something going on. A 100% there's gonna be those fans... It's just the way the business is. You have to do things to go along with the story and I think Buddy gets it. He gets it. He's probably friendly with Dominik. They were sitting at the Hall of Fame together. He knows what's up."

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is currently engaged to his high school sweetheart

While Rhea Ripley is dating Buddy Matthews, Dominik Mysterio is also in another romantic relationship outside the ring. The NXT North American Champion is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

A few weeks ago, the WWE RAW star posted a photo of his fiancé on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently criticized that move on an episode of Keepin' It 100.

"He posted a picture with his girlfriend on his Instagram page. On the same page that has all the stuff with him and Rhea and stuff. All right, I would not have done that. So, he's like staying true to the character 100% on Instagram except today he's showing his real girlfriend... I don't think it's necessary unless his girlfriend maybe is getting a little upset looking at her boyfriend's Instagram page and seeing Rhea Ripley and everything and she like wanted him to post something about her every once in a while... which could absolutely be true."

