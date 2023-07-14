"Fired" WWE Superstar wants to fight Dominik Mysterio over Rhea Ripley

Former SmackDown star James Ellsworth recently disclosed his desire to fight Dominik Mysterio over Rhea Ripley in WWE.

Ellsworth had a brief run in the Stamford-based company a few years ago that saw him getting paired with Carmella. However, it ended when he was "fired" by then-SmackDown General Manager Paige. The 38-year-old is now interested in returning to fight for another female superstar's affection.

In a recent interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, Ellsworth stated that he is interested in fighting Dominik Mysterio over his on-screen girlfriend, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"I mean, obviously, like, I'd love to fight with Dominik over Rhea Ripley. Like, that would be a cool little thing," he said. [21:54 - 22:00]

James Ellsworth is also interested in having a storyline with WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory

Getting into a fight with Dominik Mysterio over Rhea Ripley is not the only storyline idea James Ellsworth suggested for a possible return to the Stamford-based company.

During his interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, the former SmackDown star disclosed that he would like to work a storyline with United States Champion Austin Theory.

"Like, if I was to try to hang out with Austin Theory, Austin Theory would never hang out with me. But if you're like, you know, if I wanted to try to be his buddy or something, like, 'hey man, I wanna look cool like you, I wanna get the girl.' I think that'd be nice." [20:57 - 21:53]

