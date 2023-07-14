Ex-SmackDown star says fans "haven't seen the last of him in WWE" 5 years after departure

Former SmackDown star James Ellsworth believes he will eventually return to WWE.

The 38-year-old wrestler had a run in the Stamford-based company beginning in 2016. He feuded with AJ Styles over the WWE Championship before aligning himself with Carmella. However, Ellsworth left the promotion in 2018.

During a recent interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, Ellsworth addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion. He disclosed that he believes fans have not seen the last of him in WWE.

"I feel like, hey man, you haven't seen the last of me in WWE. I really feel in my heart that at some point, if it's a cameo appearance or, like I said, if it's to be a manager for somebody else," he said. [25:30 - 25:40]

The former SmackDown star added:

"I feel like I got, you know, a lot of mileage left in me as a manager. And, you know, I hope it happens one day. If not man, I had a hell of a run. Like, look at Carlito man, apparently he's coming back. He's been gone [13 years]. I've been gone four and a half years at this point. So, you just never know, man. You never know when they, you know, your number gets called and it's your time to come back or whatever. I'm gonna keep on plugging in and keep it positive and just doing what I'm doing and hopefully, something will work out again." [26:05 - 26:37]

James Ellsworth informed Carmella that WWE liked controversy ahead of a major career-boosting match. Check out the details here.

James Ellsworth recalled his experience at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble

James Ellsworth participated in the 2017 Royal Rumble match during his stint in the Stamford-based company. He entered the bout at number 11 and was eliminated 15 seconds later by Braun Strowman.

The 38-year-old recently recalled his experience competing in the Royal Rumble during his interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast.

"Oh man, Royal Rumble is my favorite show. So, being a part of that in 2017 was cool until it was painful. But it was cool. And it was in front of 54,000 people at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas," he said. [25:41 - 26:02]

James Ellsworth claimed that a controversial moment is the best in Money in the Bank history. Check out the details here.

Please credit Hitting The Turnbuckle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes