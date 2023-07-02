Former WWE Superstar claims controversial moment is the best in Money in the Bank history

Among the buzz leading into the Money in the Bank premium live event, a former WWE Superstar has claimed a controversial moment from the 2017 Money In The Bank ladder match was the best MITB moment of all time.

This year's Money In The Bank PLE emanates from the O2 Arena in London. It marks the 14th installment of the Premium Live Event and will crown the first Mr. and Miss MITB since the brand split and introduction of the new Men's and Women's Titles.

This year's event will see Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul battle for the men's prize. Meanwhile, the women competing for the briefcase will be Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Trish Stratus.

A few hours before this year's PLE was set to kick off, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth took to his Twitter account to share what he thinks is the best MITB moment in history.

The moment he referenced was when he interfered in the Women's Ladder Match, winning the briefcase for Carmella. Later that week, The Queen Of Staten Island was stripped of the briefcase, having all women compete for it again in a Ladder Match.

Did Carmella win the first Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match?

In 2017, Carmella became the first woman to win the prestigious briefcase. Even though she was stripped of the briefcase because of James Ellsworth, she went on to win the rematch as well.

Recently, WWE posted a playlist showcasing the best moments produced by Superstars with the briefcase. The company's YouTube channel claimed that Alexa Bliss was the first woman to win the match.

A fan pointed the error out and the tweet caught Carmella's eye. The former SmackDown Champion didn't mince her words and shared her thoughts about her omission from the list.

