AJ Styles' former rival open to WWE return for a storyline with a top SmackDown star

James Ellsworth recently expressed his interest in returning to WWE to have a storyline with United States Champion Austin Theory.

Ellsworth had a two-year run in the Stamford-based company, during which he feuded with AJ Styles and managed Carmella. However, the promotion let him go in 2018. The 38-year-old is now seemingly open to returning to work closely with Austin Theory on SmackDown.

During a recent interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, Ellsworth disclosed that he was a fan of the United States Champion. He also suggested a storyline for himself and Theory.

"As far as who I'd like to manage in WWE right now, do you remember when like, ideas always hit your head if you're a talent, right? Number one, like, Shannon Moore was Matt Hardy's little 'M'Fer' or whatever. You know, I look at him like, 'Who's somebody that really could use me to help them do a little bit more?' You know who I love, I think is fantastic, and I think could use a little something for whatever reason? I mean, he's I think the world... I think he is the blueprint of what a WWE Superstar should look like and he's very talented in the ring, is Austin Theory," he said.

The former SmackDown star added:

"Like, if I was to try to hang out with Austin Theory, Austin Theory would never hang out with me. But if you're like, you know, if I wanted to try to be his buddy or something, like, 'hey man, I wanna look cool like you, I wanna get the girl.' I think that'd be nice." [20:57 - 21:53]

James Ellsworth believes he will eventually return to WWE

In July 2018, James Ellsworth competed in his last match in the Stamford-based company when he lost to Asuka at a live event. However, the 38-year-old believes he will eventually return to WWE.

In his interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, he addressed a possible comeback five years after his departure.

"I feel like, hey man, you haven't seen the last of me in WWE. I really feel in my heart that at some point, if it's a cameo appearance or, like I said, if it's to be a manager for somebody else. (...) I feel like I got, you know, a lot of mileage left in me as a manager. And, you know, I hope it happens one day. If not man, I had a hell of a run."

