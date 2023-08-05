"Your wife must hate me" - Francine reveals the truth about rumored affair with ex-WWE star

ECW legend Francine recently addressed the rumors suggesting that she had a love affair with a former WWE Superstar.

In the mid-1990s, Francine joined ECW. During her legendary run in the Land of Extreme, the 51-year-old was paired with several wrestlers, including Shane Douglas. As The Queen of Extreme became Douglas' on-screen girlfriend, rumors suggested they were having an affair in real life.

During a recent episode of the Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine opened up about her relationship with the former WWE Superstar. She refuted rumors that they were ever a real-life couple. However, the veteran disclosed that she used to tell Douglas that his wife must have hated her because she kissed and touched him.

"I always used to say to Shane your wife must hate me, you know. Even though we never actually, like, made out. There was never one tongue kiss between us. It was like that peck where mouths were always closed. But the chemistry was there and it just looked like it was more than it was. And, you know, people thought it was more than it was and it wasn't," she said.

The ECW legend added:

"And I'll say that until my dying day. I said it a million times. Put me on a lie detector. I would swear on a bunch of Bibles, like, it never happened. There was nothing there between us but a good good solid friendship. Still to this day, one of my best friends ever." [From 02:58 to 03:42]

Check out the entire video down below:

Former WWE stars Francine and Shane Douglas didn't act as a couple outside the ring

During the same episode of Eyes Up There, Francine continued to address her on-screen romance with Shane Douglas in ECW, stating that they tried their best to make it seem legit on camera.

However, The Queen of Extreme pointed out that she and Douglas never acted like a couple outside the ring.

"We didn't, like, it wasn't over exaggerated if that makes any sense. We never would go to a club and make out against the wall or hold hands or do... There was nothing like that. It was just, I think everything that you saw that people believed was on-air. It wasn't outside. Like, we weren't all over each other outside when we would, you know, go to dinner or go places. It was always a group of us. It was never just the two of us intimately. There was always a bunch of people." [From 17:31 to 18:10]

