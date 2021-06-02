"You hired all these people and you have no clue what we can do" - Former WWE star on her honest conversation with Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Francine has disclosed details of a conversation she had with Vince McMahon shortly after ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) relaunched as a WWE brand.

Francine had a seven-year association with ECW between 1994 and 2001. She made a surprise appearance at WWE’s ECW One Night Stand event in 2005 before joining the WWE ECW roster in 2006.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Francine recalled how she was “taken aback” that Vince McMahon had “no clue” about her abilities as a performer. She said the WWE Chairman was not familiar with the former ECW stars he hired, even though he bought the promotion's entire tape library.

“Vince pulls me out of line and he just says, ‘You’re a beautiful girl but beautiful girls are a dime a dozen and I don’t know what you can do,’” Francine said. “I just turned around, I looked right at him, I said, ‘Didn’t you buy our tape library?’ And he says, ‘Yes, but I don’t watch ECW. I don’t know what ECW people do.’

"I was taken aback. I was just like, ‘Are you kidding me? You hired all these people and you have no clue what we can do?’ That blew my mind.”

Vince McMahon finalized his purchase of ECW in 2003 and relaunched the brand as a weekly WWE show in 2006. WWE’s version of ECW, which ended in 2010, is widely viewed as a failure. A common complaint amongst fans is that WWE ECW was nowhere near as “extreme” as the original ECW.

Francine’s role in Vince McMahon’s WWE ECW

Francine was a popular member of the ECW roster

In May 2006, Francine signed a three-year contract to work on Vince McMahon's WWE ECW show. Due to frustrations with the direction of her character, she left the company in October 2006 after requesting her release.

Francine often participated in bikini contests against Kelly Kelly during her five months in WWE ECW. She also performed as a valet for Balls Mahoney.

