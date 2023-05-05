"They don't treat you like a person" - ECW veteran gives an honest opinion of WWE

WWE has been the biggest sports entertainment company over the past three decades. They merged with several other competing promotions, such as WCW and ECW, during the Attitude Era. Recently, former ECW and WWE Diva Francine gave her brutally honest opinion of Vince McMahon's company.

Last year, Sasha Banks and Naomi, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, walked out of the company due to a lack of creativity and poor booking of the women's division.

Last Night, Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) made her IMPACT Wrestling debut and joined the company. Speaking on ECWDivaFrancine!, while speaking about Trinity's debut, Francine went on and gave her honest opinion of WWE. Check it out:

"It's a respect factor and you are thought in this business to give respect. And usually when you give respect, you're supposed to get some back. But there [WWE] it's like, most of the time they don't treat you as a person. It's kinda like you're cattle if you're not one of the top stars. Anybody can replace anybody at any moment and it doesn't matter what you do."

Francine also mentioned how the company fires its talent out of the blue.

"You know, you could be the best desciple out there and you can listen and you can do exactly what you're told and you could get chopped the next day. You never know, you're walking on eggshells constantly." (From 5:10 to 6:00)

It will be interesting to see how the women's division is handled under the new regime.

Trinity (fka Naomi) is open to facing the former WWE Women's Champion outside the company

Last year, the tag team division received a huge boost when Sasha Banks and Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) teamed up and captured the titles at WrestleMania 38, Unfortunately, the duo walked out of the company due to creative differences.

Earlier this year, Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut. Meanwhile, Trinity joined IMPACT Wrestling. Speaking on Ring The Belle, Fatu gave her honest opinion on facing her former tag team partner. Check it out:

"I'm here for it all. That is my dream, if the stars align and it happened, absolutely. Absolutely. I want to be a part of it and do everything that I can to continue to elevate this women's division and put IMPACT even more so on the map so we all get the respect that we deserve," said Fatu.

It will be interesting to see if the former champions ever get to collide inside the squared circle in the near future.

