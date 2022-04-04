"Still many doors to knock open" - Sasha Banks and Naomi reveal their future plans following their historic win at WrestleMania 38

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They defeated Queen Zelina & Carmella, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 38.

The Boss and Glow created history by dethroning Queen Zelina & Carmella and ending their 132-day reign as Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks and Naomi are the first Black women to hold the gold.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, the new champions shared their emotional reactions following their victory at WrestleMania 38. Naomo stated that it is just the beginning, and there are more doors to open and knock down. She added that the duo will aim to inspire more women in the industry.

“Oh my gosh, this has been a dream of mine ever since we got these titles," said Naomi. "To make history, open doors and so this becomes something we see more often and not a first. There’s still many more doors to knock open and knock down. And we’re just continuing to blaze that trail that the women before us started and hope to inspire more. We’re excited, we’re ready to go. We always ready to go, and we’re ready to show why we’re the best."(H/T- WrestleZone)

Naomi praises her tag team partner, Sasha Banks

In a conversation with TV host Denise Salcedo, Naomi praised her tag team partner and The Legit Boss, Sasha Banks. The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she had always admired The Boss, and they have a good relationship both personally and professionally.

“When, she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together," said Naomi. "I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special." (00:47 onwards)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both Sasha Banks and Naomi. Who do you want to see them face? Sound off below.

