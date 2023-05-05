Former WWE Superstar Naomi gives honest opinion on facing former tag team partner Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, shared her honest opinion on facing her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks.

Fatu recently made her in-ring return after months of hiatus, as she made her IMPACT Wrestling debut last week. While Mone made her debut for NJPW on the 4 of January 2023, at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

At the Battle in the Valley, Mercedes fka Sasha Banks defeated Kairi to win the IWGP Women's Championship. Eventually, at the Stardom All Star Grand Queendom, Mone lost her title to Mayu Iwatani.

While speaking in an interview on Ring The Belle, former WWE Superstar Naomi mentioned that she would love to face Sasha Banks for a match. Trinity further shed light on the fact that this would be a step towards earning the respect that the women's division deserves.

"I'm here for it all. That is my dream, if the stars align and it happened, absolutely. Absolutely. I want to be a part of it and do everything that I can to continue to elevate this women's division and put IMPACT even more so on the map so we all get the respect that we deserve," said Fatu. [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

Trinity Fatu fka Naomi revealed why she had walked out of WWE

Trinity Fatu fka Naomi recently revealed why she had walked out of WWE alongside Mercedes Mone.

While speaking in an interview on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Fatu opened up about how she was treated and dealt with in the company. She also mentioned how heartbreaking things were back then.

"That’s what I meant when I said everything was a blessing in disguise because I was really going through a lot. I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me," said Fatu.

Trinity added that the worst had taught her a lesson and that she is quite happy to be where she is today.

She detailed:

"It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. But going through that made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience and grow from it [and] just find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet."

It would be interesting to see what plans Fatu and Mone have for their future.

