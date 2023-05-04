"That was just it, I had to" - Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) reveals why she walked out of WWE

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) recently revealed the real reason she walked out of WWE was because she was unhappy with the way the company handled her.

One of the biggest news stories of last year was when Naomi and Sasha Banks, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, walked out of the company due to creative disputes.

Since their departure from WWE, both women have made few public appearances. Earlier this year, Sasha Banks appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom as Mercedes Mone. On the other hand, Naomi remained silent until she made her IMPACT Wrestling debut on the 28th of April.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Superstar opened up about her departure from the company.

“That’s what I meant when I said everything was a blessing in disguise because I was really going through a lot. I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me."

She continued:

"It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. But going through that made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience and grow from it [and] just find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Naomi opened up about her move to IMPACT Wrestling

Trinity Fatu shocked the world when she showed up at IMPACT Wrestling recently. The former WWE Superstar received a positive reaction from the crowd. Following the appearance, the former Women's Champion spoke to NBC Chicago about her surprising move to IMPACT Wrestling.

"I was trying to hold back the tears, but it just felt so good being back in wrestling and being with IMPACT in a place where I felt so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion." [0:48 - 1:10]

It's good to see Trinity back in a wrestling ring again. Let's hope that she is happy working at IMPACT Wrestling.

What do you make of Naomi's move to IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

