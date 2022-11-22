"Once he took that piss test it was over" - Superstar's substance abuse allegedly cost Francine her push in WWE

Former ECW star Francine allegedly lost her push in WWE after her on-screen partner failed a drug test.

Francine made a name for herself in the original ECW between 1994 and 2001. She later worked for a few years on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2005. During her time in the Stamford-based company, she appeared on ECW, aligning herself with Balls Mahoney in his feud with Kevin Thorne and Ariel. However, she was released from her contract in October 2006.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine claimed that she lost her push after her partner, Balls Mahoney, failed a drug test in 2006.

"Balls Mahoney was on drugs and that didn't help me at all. So, once he took that piss test, it was over. It was like done. And I said to myself, 'well, there goes the program. There goes my push and I'm done," (2:43 - 3:03)

Although the 50-year-old loved Mahoney as a person, she felt that he ruined her life.

"It broke my heart. It was so unfortunate and I was just, you know, I understand substance abuse problems, I get it, but everybody was trying to clean themselves up at that point because you wanted to keep your job. And I was just so like, Balls is one of my, he was one of my favorite people in the world. He was like a gentle giant, you know, he wouldn't harm a fly, but it just irked me because I'm like, 'can't you just get your sh*t together for five seconds?' Like, 'you didn't just ruin your life, you just ruined mine,'" she explained. (4:04 - 4:35)

Vince McMahon "had no clue" what Francine could offer to WWE. Check out the details here.

Francine felt heartbroken after her WWE push ended

After failing the drug test, Balls Mahoney was suspended for 30 days. The company also ended his and Francine's feud with Kevin Thorne and Ariel on ECW. Meanwhile, WWE officials asked Francine to "get her bikini."

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, the former ECW star disclosed that she was unhappy with the new direction the company wanted her to go.

"We were a team at that point and then, you know, not to sound selfish but I was just like, 'okay, he's gone now' and then they're like, 'go get your bikini,' and I'm like, 'no! I don't want to. Get outta here.' So I was just devastated because the four of us could have done so much. It was such a downer to me," she added. (4:37 - 4:58)

A former WWE Superstar previously revealed an alarming story about Balls Mahoney. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes